Professional Stunt Man Training Comes to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local performers in Gainesville took the opportunity to enhance their skills Sunday afternoon.

SAGA Action Arts, out of New York, hosted a professional stunt man training workshop at Possum Creek Park.

Head Trainer Dylan Hintz, along with Gainesville host Will Taylor, taught those in attendance a number of fighting styles and choreographed sequences to use in film or theatre.

Some fight scenes used sticks to simulate weapons, while others were just hand-to-hand combat.

The majority of those in attendance were local performers who belong to the “Thieves Guilde” - a volunteer acting group based in Gainesville, which re-enact battles from medieval times.

The cost was $50 per person to attend, and Sunday’s four-hour session was the final class offered from the four-day workshop.

Those who attended the final class were required to attend two other workshops, or, have prior fighting choreography experience.

“The whole goal is to just bring something new to the table, so everybody’s got their own curriculum that they do,” “Everybody has their own training methodology, so the goal’s just to add and if you like something take it and play with it.” Said SAGA Action Arts Head Trainer Dylan Hintz.

The trainees were equally as excited to add new moves and sequences to their repertoire for future performances.

“Coming to events like this, like, with big guys like, Dylan, you know from out of town like New York, an actual SAG stunt person you get the experience we don’t have here in Gainesville,” “We don’t have big union actors and stunt people because that’s just not made here.” Said Thieves Guilde member Marival Parish.

SAGA Action Arts has helped choreograph fight scenes for a number of block-buster movies, such as John Wick and others.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.