Advertisement

Professional Stunt Man Training Comes to Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local performers in Gainesville took the opportunity to enhance their skills Sunday afternoon.

SAGA Action Arts, out of New York, hosted a professional stunt man training workshop at Possum Creek Park.

Head Trainer Dylan Hintz, along with Gainesville host Will Taylor, taught those in attendance a number of fighting styles and choreographed sequences to use in film or theatre.

Some fight scenes used sticks to simulate weapons, while others were just hand-to-hand combat.

The majority of those in attendance were local performers who belong to the “Thieves Guilde” - a volunteer acting group based in Gainesville, which re-enact battles from medieval times.

The cost was $50 per person to attend, and Sunday’s four-hour session was the final class offered from the four-day workshop.

Those who attended the final class were required to attend two other workshops, or, have prior fighting choreography experience.

“The whole goal is to just bring something new to the table, so everybody’s got their own curriculum that they do,” “Everybody has their own training methodology, so the goal’s just to add and if you like something take it and play with it.” Said SAGA Action Arts Head Trainer Dylan Hintz.

The trainees were equally as excited to add new moves and sequences to their repertoire for future performances.

“Coming to events like this, like, with big guys like, Dylan, you know from out of town like New York, an actual SAG stunt person you get the experience we don’t have here in Gainesville,” “We don’t have big union actors and stunt people because that’s just not made here.” Said Thieves Guilde member Marival Parish.

SAGA Action Arts has helped choreograph fight scenes for a number of block-buster movies, such as John Wick and others.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A positive COVID-19 test keeps 20 students, staff members home at a Levy County School

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County students and staff members are in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

One-on-one with Florida team physician Dr. Jay Clugston

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Tracking Marco & Laura

News

LIVE: President Trump officially nominated for a second term on first day of RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Trump spoke right after his nomination.

Latest News

News

University of Florida removes confederate monument in St. Augustine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The William Loring memorial was removed overnight. The memorial to the Confederate general stood on University of Florida property in downtown St. Augustine.

News

First day of school in Marion County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gainesville man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville man is behind bars on Monday morning, after deputies say he fired blindly from inside his home when someone knocked on the door.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Upper Body Bosu Workouts

Updated: 8 hours ago