State appeals after judge rules reopening schools order is unconstitutional

Buses are lined up
Buses are lined up(WLUC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hours after a judge deemed the reopening of schools order unconstitutional, the state has filed an appeal.

The appeal invoked an automatic stay of the judges order on Monday.

After hearing 14 witnesses, including a teacher afraid he would carry COVID-19 back to his elderly mother-in-law, a judge had issued an injunction giving the decision to open classrooms to local school boards without the fear of lost funding.

After two days of testimony, lawyers for the teachers union asked for a surgical decision: keep school funding in place, but allow districts to choose when and how to open.

“In this case that would mean a safety requirement, which is not in the order,” said Florida Education Association attorney Kendall Coffey.

In the ruling, the judge struck portions of the reopening order he deemed unconstitutional.

“The judge didn’t order all schools have to be closed. What he said was those parts of the Commissioner’s order that conditioned funding upon arbitrarily opening brick and mortar schools before the end of August is unconstitutional,” said FEA attorney Ron Meyer.

Our analysis of data from the 30, mostly smaller districts, that opened since Augusts 10th, showed a 10 percent increase in cases in kids 17 and under.

The data compares cases on Aug. 11 and Aug. 23

In the end, the judge agreed that Hillsborough County became the poster child in this case.

The union described the state’s treatment of the county as ‘bullying’.

“The county did everything that it had in its power. It assembled a panel of doctors who unanimously, except fo the Department of Health doctor who said that he couldn’t weigh in, said that schools aren’t safe to be open right now,” said Meyer.

Next, it is up to the union to go to Judge Dobson and ask it be lifted. He will likely agree.

