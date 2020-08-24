The week ahead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Monday marks 30-years since the first of the five Gainesville student murders.

In late august of 1990, Danny Rollings murdered five students, four from the University of Florida and one from Santa Fe Community College.

Rollings was executed in 2006, 16 years after the murders happened.

Former University of Florida president John Lombardi was set to begin his first term as UF's president when the murders happened.

Thirty years later, he looks back on how UF and the Gainesville community came together to support each other.

Newberry is getting a new city commissioner on Tuesday.

Mark Clerk was recently elected and will take over the city commissions seat-two for Rocky Mckinley.

Mckinley filled in for Matt Hersom, who moved from Newberry in January.

Clerk won the seat on August 18th and faced no opponent.

On Wednesday, the City of Gainesville and the Alachua County commission will meet to discuss issues related to COVID-19.

Topics will include the return of students back to the area and the upcoming start of football season.

The meeting is virtual and can be found on COX channel 12, Facebook and the county’s video on demand website. The meeting starts at 10 am.

