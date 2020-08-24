Thousands of students head back to school in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - From teachers preparing their classrooms, to making sure students are ready, finally the start of the 2020-2021 school year, is here.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen all of our students. It’s been 23 weeks so we’re really excited to have them back on campus,” North Marion High School Principal Danielle Livengood said.

Roughly 64 percent of students attending North Marion High School went back for face-to-face learning.

Aside from a handful of students who still needed to enroll and figure out scheduling most students knew where they were headed. And as the school year starts, there are some some changes students and staff will have to abide by.

Officials at North Marion High School said, one of the biggest challenges this year will be getting students to wear their masks.

“That will be our biggest challenge but we also know that it’s such a great opportunity to return to school and I believe students will want to stay here so they know how important the mask is,” Livengood added.

MCPS Officials said that 31,812 total students attended school Monday for both in person and online. They expect attendance numbers to climb as kindergarteners go to school Thursday.

