Advertisement

Tom Petty mural returns to Gainesville

A local artist is honoring the local musician on the 34th st. wall.
A local artist is honoring the local musician on the 34th st. wall.(Amber Pellicone, WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local artist is helping keep the memory of a local legend alive.

Blake Harrison took it upon himself to repaint the 34th street graffiti wall to include musician, Tom Petty.

“The world is changing fast, but our love was built to last,” wrote Harrison, quoting Petty’s lyrics from “Built to Last.”

The popular Tom Petty Mural on the 34th street graffiti wall was painted over back in June for Black Lives Matter.

Harrison is taking the Petty lyrics to heart.The artist told TV20 he will continue to repaint the mural as long as he lives in Gainesville.

A local artist honors the legendary musician on the 34st wall.
A local artist honors the legendary musician on the 34st wall.(Amber Pellicone, WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SEC Medical Task Force Member ‘cautious’ ahead of the football season

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Forida team physician, Dr. Jay Clugston is one of 14 health professionals on the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Clugston sat down with TV20 to discuss the challenges and decisions that lay ahead.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Professional Stunt Man Training Comes to Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A professional stunt man company held a workshop for local performers in Gainesville.

News

A positive COVID-19 test keeps 20 students, staff members home at a Levy County School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County students and staff members are in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

One-on-one with Florida team physician Dr. Jay Clugston

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Tracking Marco & Laura

News

LIVE: President Trump officially nominated for a second term on first day of RNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Trump spoke right after his nomination.

News

University of Florida removes confederate monument in St. Augustine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The William Loring memorial was removed overnight. The memorial to the Confederate general stood on University of Florida property in downtown St. Augustine.

News

First day of school in Marion County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 5 hours ago