Tom Petty mural returns to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local artist is helping keep the memory of a local legend alive.

Blake Harrison took it upon himself to repaint the 34th street graffiti wall to include musician, Tom Petty.

“The world is changing fast, but our love was built to last,” wrote Harrison, quoting Petty’s lyrics from “Built to Last.”

The popular Tom Petty Mural on the 34th street graffiti wall was painted over back in June for Black Lives Matter.

Harrison is taking the Petty lyrics to heart.The artist told TV20 he will continue to repaint the mural as long as he lives in Gainesville.

A local artist honors the legendary musician on the 34st wall. (Amber Pellicone, WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.