UF enforcing strict mask regulations on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF is scheduled start classes next week, and if you don’t have your mask, you will not be allowed to join.

“Face coverings are required inside every University of Florida facility on campus, no exceptions,” Says UF spokesperson Steve Orlando. “Approximately 35 percent of students are scheduled to do in person or hybrid classes.

Orlando says it’s going to be up to the teachers to enforce the masking policies while students are in class and those teachers have the authority to kick students out of class for not wearing a mask.

“If a student actually refuses to do this, now we’ve entered a place where this is a student conduct code issue. So that actually has consequences and that can involve and we handle it on a case by case basis. But at the end of the day, depending on what the severity of it is, could include any number of sanctions up to and including expulsion.”

Parties on and off campus are also strictly prohibited for students. Orlando says they are teaming up with UF Police and GPD to create a party monitoring task force to make sure parties are not taking place.

Even though it is changing their college experience, students feel that the strict guidelines are needed.

“I’m glad that there is a mask ordinance because otherwise I think it would just spread like crazy,” says Alyssa, a freshman at UF. “Like what’s happened at some of the other schools where they haven’t really put that into place. So I think I feel pretty safe with what they’re doing with channeling the spread.”

So what happens when a student or a group of students test positive?

Orlando says they set aside about 400 beds on campus, spread throughout campus housing that they plan to use for isolation/quarantine purposes. If somebody who lives off campus, like a graduate student or professor tests positive, they will not be required to come on campus, but instead be asked to stay at home.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.