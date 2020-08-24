Advertisement

University of Florida removes confederate monument in St. Augustine

The William Loring memorial was taken down by the University of Florida.
The William Loring memorial was taken down by the University of Florida.(Google)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A confederate monument is no longer standing in St. Augustine.

The William Loring memorial was removed overnight. The memorial to the Confederate general stood on University of Florida property in downtown St. Augustine.

“As the manager of the property on which the monument to Gen. William Loring stands, the University of Florida has received correspondence from the descendants of Gen. Loring indicating their desire for the relocation of the monument and Gen. Loring’s remains, which are interred beneath,” said UF spokesman Steve Orlando in a statement. “The university will honor the family’s wishes. The monument is being moved to property that belongs to a private landowner. Gen. Loring’s remains will be re-interred in a cemetery in St. Augustine and will be treated with respect and dignity. The relocations will be carried out by the appropriate archaeological and historical experts and a licensed funeral home director. "

Orlando says the university president made a statement in June about the removal of the Confederate memorials and monuments from all Florida property.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Tracking Marco & Laura

News

LIVE: President Trump officially nominated for a second term on first day of RNC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Trump spoke right after his nomination.

News

First day of school in Marion County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gainesville man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville man is behind bars on Monday morning, after deputies say he fired blindly from inside his home when someone knocked on the door.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Upper Body Bosu Workouts

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

The Week Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

The Weekly Buzz

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Weekly Buzz