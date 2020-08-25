Advertisement

ACPS has full confidence in reopening plan

By AJ Willy
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With other school districts in North Central Florida reporting students with positive COVID-19 cases, Alachua County says they are very confident in their August 31st reopening plan.

Alachua County is the only school district in the area that has not yet started classes. Classes were pushed back to August 31st. Now they are confident in their plan to handle students, teachers or staff who test positive or are exposed to a person who tests positive.

“We already worked with medical experts to develop our protocols for all three of those situations and we feel very good about those because they came from the experts,” Says Jackie Johnson, ACPS spokesperson. “Certainly we’re keeping an eye on what’s happening in other districts, but we feel very good about what we’ve already got in place because it came from the experts.”

The district has produced a video designed to prepare students for what to expect when they return to class.

ACPS Welcome Back to School Video

And with the state getting sued by the Florida Educators Association, Johnson says they have to proceed with their plan.

“Right now, we don’t have any idea when or how this whole issue is going to be resolved and with that being the case, we have to move forward with our existing reopening plan which includes all three options. The brick and mortar, our digital academy and our Alachua e-school.”

