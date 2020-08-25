Advertisement

After school programs open and ready for students

Two child care organizations in Marion County tell TV20 they’re ready for kids to come back to their after school programs.
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With school bells letting students out for the day as early as 2 p.m., many parents may be wondering how to care for their children on a 9 to 5 shift.

Since 1967 the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County has strived to provide a safe place for children, and they don’t plan on slowing down, not even for COVID-19.

“We’ve put a lot of time and a lot of energy and a lot of thought into creating processes to protect our staff, our youth and of course the household members that our youth live with,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, April Savarese said.

Savarese said they’ll be having children in smaller groups with their own individual school supplies. Staff and children will also be screened for COVID like symptoms.

The Boys and Girls Club has even implemented new curriculum to include proper hand washing.

“We’re very fortunate that since May 1st we haven’t had a since positive case test from either youth or staff so we feel like we’re doing something right and we plan to continue those processes,” Savarese added.

On Maricamp Road, Ocala’s Best After School is another safe option for students.

“Since March we’ve had a lot of parents just dealing with a lot of uncertainty. They definitely had a need for care. They needed to know that their kids were going to a safe clean and fun environment and we definitely stepped it up to make we could be there for the families in our community that need us right now,” said Renee Williams, the owner of Ocala’s Best After School.

Williams said they’ve been doing a lot of sanitizing at the facility as well. They also take homework time seriously and are ready in case students need a place for online classes.

“We are set up for in the event that there was to be a closure in the schools that we can have the students here all day full learning,” Williams added.

The Boys and Girls Club is currently enrolling for their after school program. Visit www.bgcofmarion.com or call 352-690-7440 for more information.

Space is limited at Ocala’s Best. Visit their website to enroll or call (352) 236-1111.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

