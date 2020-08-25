Community Gardens are in the Works to Help Feed Lake City

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A public and private partnership in Lake City is working to grow food to donate.

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and Nutrien are creating community gardens at the Richardson Community Center.

Nutrien is giving a $5,000 grant for gardens, which will include raised garden beds at the center.

The gardens will be used to teach people about agriculture, then the food that is grown will be given to head start and churches.

