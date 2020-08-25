Advertisement

Eagles bring youth into 2020 season

Oak Hall seeks seventh straight winning season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall football team won a playoff game for the first time in school history last fall, but the Eagles will have their work cut out to repeat that performance in 2020.

Oak Hall returned to the practice field on Monday with one of the more youthful rosters in North Central Florida. Head coach RJ Fuhr says his Eagles will suit up nine freshmen and three eighth graders.

“it’s kind of a next man up mentality,” says Fuhr. “Even though we’re young, we have a lot of kids who’ve grown up in our middle school system and have three to four years of not only playing football, but playing in our system ,so that’s a good thing”

The Eagles also have to replace star quarterback Cole Gonzales, who transferred to Trinity Catholic. Oak Hall kicks off the season by hosting Lakeside Christian on Sept. 4.

