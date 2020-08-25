Advertisement

Early Learning Coalition receives CARES Act funding

Some daycare centers say they're short thousands of dollars
Some daycare centers say they're short thousands of dollars(Claudia Bellofatto)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County has received its CARES Act funding on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, we reported on how the coalition had yet to receive any of its funding , so participating daycares and preschools were going to be out thousands of dollars.

I just wanted to follow up with you to let you know that we received the CARES funding this morning from the Department of Financial Services and the providers will receive their payments tomorrow.

Every month, the Early Learning Coalition provides participating daycares and preschools in Alachua County with financial assistance through their School Readiness program. Those funds help more 2,000 families in the county that would not be able to afford daycare otherwise.

These daycares were told they wold receive their monthly School Readiness dollars as well as CARES Act dollars, however, many of them were told their payment would not be in full.

Some owners told TV20 this is the fourth time they’ve experienced financial issues with the Alachua County Early Learning Coalition in the past five months. According to the Early Learning Coalition, they’ve been communicating as much as possible. The CEO, Jacki Hodges, said they’ve kept up with their regular School Readiness funds, but control over the new Cares Act money is out of their hands.

“I guess the communication part is difficult because of the new dollars,” Hodges said. “You have to understand that the Cares dollars are new dollars ... [we] don’t have any control over [that]. It’s the Department of Financial Services that distributes those dollars.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

