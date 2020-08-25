Advertisement

Florida law professor allowed to teach her ‘Critical Race Theory’ online, given new role

UF Levin College of Law
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Professor Michelle Jacobs now allowed to teach her ‘Critical Race Theory’ online.

The University of Florida Levin College of Law was originally not offering the course in the fall.

“They discussed a number of factors that went into allowing professors to actually choose their class remotely,” said President of the Black Law Students Association, Shydarrius Jackson in a recent interview with TV20. “But we don’t know the particulars of that information. We were told that classes, we were told that professors were not allowed to teach remotely just because of personal preference.”

However, after students voiced their criticism of the decision, Jacobs will not only teach the course online, she will also have a new role.

“I am proud to announce that Professor Michelle Jacobs has agreed to serve as a Racial Justice Term Professor for the 2020-2021 academic year,” Dean Laura Ann Rosenbury said in an email to the law school. “In this role, Professor Jacobs will assist the College of Law’s efforts to bolster our commitment to the Black experience and racial justice.  Her focus will take many forms, such as the enrichment of our curriculum, development of virtual symposia, and connections with community members fighting for racial justice.  As part of this role, Professor Jacobs will also teach Critical Race Theory and Police Practices this fall online.  All students previously enrolled in these courses will be automatically re-enrolled.”

The college’s road map for racial justice was released on June 17 and goes over steps to take to support anti-racist initiatives in the community. Read it here.

