Advertisement

Gainesville ranked as the best city in Florida for working families

It's all about your work-life balance, and Gainesville is ranked the best city in Florida for working families.
It's all about your work-life balance, and Gainesville is ranked the best city in Florida for working families.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's all about your work-life balance, and Gainesville is ranked the best city in Florida for working families.

The website “Zippia” ranked cities across the country by average home and daycare costs, and average work-week hours. Gainesville was the best in the state with an average $184,000 home pricetag. Residents spend an average of 18% of their income on child care and have a 36-hour work-week.

Florida cities did not make the national top ten. Athens, Ohio was ranked number one.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Starke Police & J.S.O. Arrest Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after Starke Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested him on attempted murder.

News

Community Gardens are in the Works to Help Feed Lake City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Public and private partnership will help feed Lake City

News

Community Garden

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It

Latest News

News

ICYMI

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

A community that stays together, heals together: People remember Gainesville student murders 30 years later

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
One Gainesville resident reflects on his time feeling fear as a Santa Fe student during the Gainesville student murders of 1990 but now feels grateful his community kept one another safe.

Local

Alachua County daycare owners say they’re short thousands of dollars in county and state financial support

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Many daycare owners said they received thousands of dollars less than expected, some receiving none at all.

News

UF enforcing strict mask regulations on campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
If a student refuses to wear a mask in class, they could be suspended or even expelled.

News

Thousands of students head back to school in Marion County

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

NCFL law enforcement agencies release details about weekend gun violence

Updated: 11 hours ago
Two of these incidents resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Alachua County.