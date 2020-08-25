Gainesville ranked as the best city in Florida for working families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's all about your work-life balance, and Gainesville is ranked the best city in Florida for working families.

The website “Zippia” ranked cities across the country by average home and daycare costs, and average work-week hours. Gainesville was the best in the state with an average $184,000 home pricetag. Residents spend an average of 18% of their income on child care and have a 36-hour work-week.

Florida cities did not make the national top ten. Athens, Ohio was ranked number one.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.