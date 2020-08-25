GHS faces challenges head on

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Monday signaled the start of high school football practices across North Central Florida as teams gear up for the season opener. Most teams will debut either Sept. 4 or Sept. 11 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Gainesville High School, the Hurricanes made a coaching change in the offseason, hiring former Santa Fe head man Dock Pollard. However, Pollard’s first year at GHS will be full of challenges. Teams with new coaches are starting from scratch after having the entirety of spring football canceled.

“The team is upbeat and the attitude has been good,” said Pollard. “We just have to figure out who can do what and how to squeeze a gallon into a pint.”

The Hurricanes open play on Sept. 11 with a trip to Pollard’s old team, Santa Fe.

