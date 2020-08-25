Advertisement

In Case You Missed It

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These are the top local headlines in North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Marion County Students Return to School

2. How Will UF handle Student Parties?

3. Gun Violence In Gainesville Over the Weekend

4. Daycare Centers Shortchanged on Financial Aid

5. SEC Task Force Member ‘Cautious’ of Upcoming Season

National Stories you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. NY AG Wants to Eric Trump to Testify

2. Postal Chief Returns to Congress Amid Chaos

3. Zoom Reports Major Issues

4. Dead Woman at Funeral Home Found Breathing

Starke Police & J.S.O. Arrest Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after Starke Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested him on attempted murder.

Community Gardens are in the Works to Help Feed Lake City

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Public and private partnership will help feed Lake City

Community Garden

Updated: 22 minutes ago

ICYMI

Updated: 47 minutes ago

A community that stays together, heals together: People remember Gainesville student murders 30 years later

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
One Gainesville resident reflects on his time feeling fear as a Santa Fe student during the Gainesville student murders of 1990 but now feels grateful his community kept one another safe.

UF enforcing strict mask regulations on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
If a student refuses to wear a mask in class, they could be suspended or even expelled.

Thousands of students head back to school in Marion County

Updated: 6 hours ago

NCFL law enforcement agencies release details about weekend gun violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two of these incidents resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Alachua County.

State appeals after judge rules reopening schools order is unconstitutional

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The appeal invoked an automatic stay of the judges order on Monday.