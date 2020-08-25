No new COVID cases among Florida football players in August

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dan Mullen continues to preach that playing football has proven to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We kind of, to me, control our own future,” the Gators head coach told reporters on Tuesday during Zoom video conference call. “We’ve shown that playing football’s safe, that’s what we’ve shown. So that part of it. Now, we’ve got to make smart decisions on what we’re doing -- not doing -- when we’re doing more than football. So, that’s gonna be a big thing as we move forward.”

At least for now, numbers seem to back him up.

The University Athletic Association on Tuesday released its COVID-19 testing update which says, Florida has conducted 197 tests on football players in the month of August without a single positive test.

Here is a breakdown:

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests for August: 197

Total Positives for August: 0

Total Tests on Campus: 359

Total Positives on Campus: 21

Florida team physician and SEC medical task force member, Jay Clugston, told TV20 that they were able to adapt to a good routine to keep those numbers low - something that has been demonstrated by the latest numbers.

“The (positivity) rate is currently going down, and the big one for us, our guys have been responsible, we’ve shown football’s pretty safe,” Mullen said. “I think we can get to the NFL model which (has) probably obviously been the most vetted, I think of probably anything, I think it’ll really help for us to get the season going and everybody feel comfortable that we’re going to kick off on time and get ready to play.”

The downward trend has also been shown across all Florida sports, not just in football.

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

All Student-Athletes Total Tests for August: 479

All Student-Athletes Total Positives for August: 1

All Student-Athletes Total Tests on Campus: 809

All Student-Athletes Total Positives on Campus: 35

The next challenge for Florida athletics will be controlling the infection rate when the fall semester starts on Aug. 31.

"To sit there and say that, 'Hey when students come back to campus there's going to be zero positives on our campus,' I mean that's kind of ridiculous to even think that way, you know what I mean?" Mullen said. "So what we've got to do is trust our local health people, and our students, people try to be smart, make good decisions and keep everything under control as best we can."

