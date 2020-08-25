Partying at UF could result in major consequences this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s not secret that college students like to party and hang out with their friends. In times of COVID, that is not acceptable, especially this fall semester at the University of Florida.

“We’ve made the behavioral expectations very clear to students regarding large gatherings and parties. We’ve made it very clear that that is not something we would like to see.” Says Steve Orlando, UF Spokesperson. “So again, it becomes a student conduct issue. Anybody who is caught violating that policy, it will become a student conduct issue.”

“The University of Florida Police Department is working with the Gainesville Police Department on a party patrol. In fact they were just out over the weekend and they were on the lookout for any large gatherings like that. So, again, it’s not one of those things where we want to come on with a heavy hand, but we want to help educate students and help them understand why it’s important not to do these things.”

Other universities have already seen major spikes in cases. The University of North Carolina had to close school after a few days and Alabama reported over 500 new student cases in their first week of class. UF classes begin on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.