Santa Fe College reopens

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - School is back in session for Santa Fe College students.

Sante Fe College opened its campus on Monday at a phase three level for the fall term.

Approximately 75% of courses are online and on-campus classes are being offered to programs that require hands-on instruction.

“Obviously everybody has their concerns about continuing to practice physical distancing and all the things you need to do like wearing your face mask to be safe but so far our students have handled this fantastically,” said Santa Fe College’s Communications Manager Jay Anderson. “We’re so proud of the job they’re doing.”

Anderson said depending on the outcome of the increase or decrease of positive COVID-19 cases, the college will weigh in on whether or not the spring semester will be at a level two.

“We’re all cautiously optimistic that maybe come spring if things are moving in the right direction, we can be at level two where we are almost of an even mix of more on-campus and less online,” Anderson said. “We’re cautious. We’re aware of it. This is a moving target we’re dealing with but so far for the first couple of days — we’re very happy with things.”

Fall sports such as football, soccer, and court volleyball have been moved to the spring semester.

Spring sports have remain intact with minor adjustments to the schedule.

Spring sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.

According to a press release from The National Junior College Athletic Association, winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April.

Winter sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving.

Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Anderson also commends faculty and staff adjusting their schedules to help students during the pandemic.

“We also have some staff that are working outside of the normal 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m day,” Anderson said. “Doing things at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. at night to meet with students virtually, so we’re doing everything we can to meet students where they are.”

The college does not have on-campus housing and he said the facilities will be open with enhanced cleaning to reduce community transmission and everyone on-campus is required to wear a mask.

“It’s a double-edge situation there because obviously we don’t have students living on-campus but we have students coming in from all over the area whether they are taking public transportation or driving here,” Anderson said. “The argument for on-campus housing would be at least you know where the students are but again our students have taken this very seriously.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

