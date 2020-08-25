Advertisement

Starke Police & J.S.O. Arrest Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you Monday, August 18 an attempted-murder suspect in Starke was arrested.

Starke Police say Chandler Lawson was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder after a domestic violence incident left his victim in critical condition.

With the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Lawson was tracked down and arrested over the weekend.

Monday he was transferred to the Bradford County Jail on a more than $1,000,000 bond.

