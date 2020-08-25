Starke Police & J.S.O. Arrest Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you Monday, August 18 an attempted-murder suspect in Starke was arrested.

Starke Police say Chandler Lawson was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder after a domestic violence incident left his victim in critical condition.

With the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Lawson was tracked down and arrested over the weekend.

Monday he was transferred to the Bradford County Jail on a more than $1,000,000 bond.

