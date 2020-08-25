Third District State Attorney office employee indited in a federal bribery case

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee with the 3rd Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s office has been fired after being indited in a federal bribery case.

Current interim 3rd District State Attorney, David Phelps, says he terminated Ernest Page IV on Aug. 20 - the day court documents were filed accusing Page of acting as a middle man in a case of bribery.

According to that filing, Page was working as a defense attorney in the middle district of Florida in 2017, when a client of his owned a tractor dealership and had been accused of driving under influence.

Prosecutors say Page acted as the intermediary in a bribe that would see his client received no jail time, and in exchange, a high ranking state attorney’s office employee with initials ‘J.S.’ would receive $20,000 discount on a new tractor.

Later, Jeff Seigmiester, the former state attorney for that district, hired Page to work in the Perry County office, which is where he was working as a fellow prosecutor before he was fired.

