Two Marion County women wanted for large grocery theft

Two women turned a “grab-and-go” meal into a “crab-and-go” meal. Marion County deputies are trying to identify two women.
Two women turned a “grab-and-go” meal into a “crab-and-go” meal. Marion County deputies are trying to identify two women.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two women turned a “grab-and-go” meal into a “crab-and-go” meal.

Marion County deputies are trying to identify two women. They say one left a Winn-Dixie with $300 worth of snow crab legs, spare ribs, and beer. She made it to the parking lot before loss prevention started to chase her down, so she ditched the cart and left.

The other woman filled her cart with $500 worth of T-bone Steaks, shrimp, baby back ribs, king crab legs, Budweiser beer, as well as more miscellaneous meats and items.

You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.

The thief in picture number one went to the Winn Dixie on Hwy 441 and attempted to steal over $300 worth of Snow Crab...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

