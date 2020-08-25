Advertisement

UF faculty members express concerns for reopening campus

Members of the UF Chapter of the United Faculty of Florida say they want nothing more than for students to learn, but that doing so in person is the wrong priority at this time.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As University of Florida students move into their dorms and apartments to prepare for the fall semester, a group of faculty members are questioning the safety of their return to campus.

UF-UFF COVID Task Force Chair, Steve Kirn, said one of his biggest concerns is UF’s transparency when it comes to tracking thing’s like testing and positive cases.

“It’s not being reported in a reliable fashion,” said Kirn. “We don’t have any measure, hurdles or thresholds to say if it gets to this point, here’s the action we’re gonna take. That is kept secret.”

Kirn is worried the university will make the same mistake as others across the country by opening then having to shut down again days later.

“Even before doing an experiment like these other universities have in opening for a few days and having to shut down again and send everyone back home at just moved all their stuff to the residence hall, it’s just not healthy, it’s not safe and we ought to stay shut for this fall semester,” said Kirn.

The UF-UFF believes the safest option is to postpone campus reopening and transition into remote online learning.

The current UF reopening plan was published on July 10th and has not been updated.

