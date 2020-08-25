Advertisement

UF students create artificial intelligence app to help you manage investments

The app takes qualitative data and turns it into quantitative data, making investment decisions easier
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to investing, the less time you have to spend analyzing stocks, the better. Chief Executive Officer, Christian Ancheta, says he and his team of UF students and graduates have created an app to help you do just that.

“A year ago I was investing and I was reading the news and I found myself only reading about 10 to 20 articles per day,” Ancheta said. “I figured ‘well this is too slow’. As a human, we can only read a small amount of news ... but a computer or an algorithm can accomplish about 3 to 4 million articles per day.”

String is a data-driven app that uses artificial intelligence to analyze news and social media to help investors better understand what’s going on around the world.

“Hedge funds and investment banks are using A.I. and machine learning in order to make their trade and their decisions … but the problem is that regular people like you and I don’t have access to that technology nor do we know how to approach it … so what we’re trying to do at String is bridge the gap between institutions and everyday investors.”

Whether you’re an experienced investor or a rookie, String uses artificial intelligence to break down the data helping you better understand what’s going on in the market.

While artificial intelligence can sound complicated, String makes it simple, according to Gianni Cerri, Chief Chief Technology Officer.

“The word violent -- that has a very negative connotation,” Cerri said. “A machine algorithm can recognize that ... versus stocks going up or stocks going down … and you can identify those [types of words] and tag those and overtime you get an idea of ‘how an article feels'.”

The app will take that qualitative data from millions of news and social media sources online and turn it into quantitative data, giving you a simple percentage on that stock. It simplifies decision-making when it comes to making investment choices. All you have to do is visit their beta version online string.link and start making better investment decisions.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Partying at UF could result in major consequences this fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By AJ Willy
UF makes it very clear partying will not be tolerated on campus this fall.

News

ACPS has full confidence in reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By AJ Willy
Even with the state getting sued for forcing schools to reopen, ACPS says they are ready to go.

News

Oak Hall football practice

Updated: moments ago

News

After school programs open and ready for students

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Despite Ruling, Classroom Openings in Legal Limbo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After a judge threw out the requirement that brick and mortar schools must be open by August 31st, legal advice being given to districts across the state is to move cautiously after an appeal automatically put the ruling on hold.

News

No new COVID cases among Florida football players in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Dan Mullen continues to preach that playing football has proven to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and the numbers right now back him up.

News

After school programs open and ready for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Two child care organizations in Marion County tell TV20 they’re ready for kids to come back to their after school programs.

News

Third District State Attorney office employee indicted in a federal bribery case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An employee with the 3rd Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s office has been fired due to the connection with the federal case.

News

Florida law professor allowed to teach her ‘Critical Race Theory’ online, given new role

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
The University of Florida Levin College of Law was originally not offering the course in the fall but will now.

News

Early Learning Coalition receives CARES Act funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Monday, we reported on how the coalition had yet to receive any of its funding , so participating daycares and preschools were going to be out thousands of dollars.