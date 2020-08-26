Advertisement

A milestone amid a pandemic: Pace Center for Girls holds in-person graduation ceremonies

13 graduates each had their own socially distanced ceremonies at the Cade Museum in Gainesville
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While some students are cracking open their school books, 13 girls closed an important chapter in their lives. Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County held their graduation ceremony Tuesday morning at the Cade Museum.

Each graduate had their own time slot to walk across the stage as family members cheered. Staff with the center kept things sanitized and socially distanced.

Director Natalya Bannister said everyone shed a tear watching the girls get their diplomas as they overcame personal struggles and a pandemic to achieve this milestone.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

