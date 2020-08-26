Advertisement

Alachua County deputy stops shoplifter, pays for his bill

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The character Jean Valjean is prosecuted for stealing bread for a hungry family in “Les Miserables.”

Well, you can call this tale "Les Généreux."

An Alachua County deputy stopped a man for shoplifting at the Circle-K on North Main Street.

The deputy learned the man was living with a group of veterans who were financially struggling.

Instead of taking him to jail, the deputy paid the man's bill.

Store officials declined to press charges and reimbursed the deputy for the items.

This post has been updated to reflect that Circle K IS NOT pursuing criminal charges. Due to some communication errors...

Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
