Advertisement

Car crashes into Ocala car dealership causing heavy damage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A car dealership in Ocala is heavily damaged after police say someone drove a car through it Tuesday night.

Police say the driver lost control of their car in the area of 24th Street and 3rd Avenue, drove over a concrete pole, and crashed through the Auto Mall on South Pine Avenue.

They say the driver was the only person in the car.

Police suspect he was under the influence of drugs.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Ocala Car Dealership Crash
Ocala Car Dealership Crash(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Homecoming delayed to December

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Homecoming holiday is now set to be Dec. 24.

News

Car crashes into Ocala car dealership causing heavy damage

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Gainesville Fire reminds drivers to proceed with caution as students head back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Gainesville Fire Rescue is raising safety awareness and reminding drivers that there will be children out walking and riding their bicycles as they head back to school next week.

News

Senior Spotlight: Summer Hydration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Touching Hearts at Home CEO and Owner Ruben Ramos shares summer safety tips for your loved ones.

Latest News

News

Alachua County deputy stops shoplifter, pays for his bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The character Jean Valjean is prosecuted for stealing bread for a hungry family in “Les Miserables.” Well, you can call this tale "Les Généreux."

News

Alachua County deputy stops shoplifter, pays for his bill

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Florida Gateway College expands Florida inmate education program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
FGC is now offering a B.A. degree in water resource management for people incarcerated in the Columbia Corrections Institution.

News

Florida Gateway College expands Florida inmate education program

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UF researchers find way to control growth of toxic blue-green algae

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Doctor Yousong Ding with the UF College of Pharmacy and his research team identified an enzyme able to stop the growth of algae.

News

UF researchers find way to control growth of toxic blue-green algae

Updated: 7 hours ago