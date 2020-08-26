Car crashes into Ocala car dealership causing heavy damage

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A car dealership in Ocala is heavily damaged after police say someone drove a car through it Tuesday night.

Police say the driver lost control of their car in the area of 24th Street and 3rd Avenue, drove over a concrete pole, and crashed through the Auto Mall on South Pine Avenue.

They say the driver was the only person in the car.

Police suspect he was under the influence of drugs.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Ocala Car Dealership Crash (WCJB)

