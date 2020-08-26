Advertisement

Chiefland Career Center closes due to COVID quarantine

Chiefland Career Center staff exposed to a person that has tested positive to COVID-19
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A career center is closed on Wednesday after the staff was exposed to a person who tested positive to COVID-19.

The CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion career center in Chiefland has shut down while its staff is in quarantine. According to Dale French, CareerSource CLM’s executive vice president, the center will be sanitized during its closing.

“We’d prefer to err on the side of caution in closing the center,” he said. 

The center that is located on 2175 NW 11th Dr., will re-open on Sept. 10, however, they will continue to provide services by email, phone, Live Chat and online at careersourceclm.com. Any appointments scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled at a later date.

French states in the press release that the centers continue to be by appointment only. The office will have a limit of five customers an hour to allow social distancing. Staff and customers will continue to be screened prior to entering and that all work stations will continue to be sanitized between appointments.

