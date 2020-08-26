Cox Business donates PPE to UF Health

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital received donated items to help protect healthcare professionals and patients during the pandemic.

Cox Business through the James M. Cox foundation donated nearly 100,000 face masks at the UF Health Shands Integrated Service Center located at 4807 NE 63rd Ave. on Tuesday.

The donation includes 55,000 filtered masks and 35,000 surgical masks.

“They’re on the frontlines,” said Cox Business Florida and Georgia Vice President Harbin Bolton. “They’re doing this every single day. No breaks, no vacations. I just thank them profusely for everything they’ve done.”

UF health says the donation is among the largest donated items of personal protective equipment to date.

“Having the access to more and more masks ensures that we never let our guard down, we never let visitors let their guard down and then we ensure that we’re here for our colleagues, the people who work here, as well as our patients,” said UF Health CEO Ed Jimenez.

