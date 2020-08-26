Florida Bar Exam rescheduled to October

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Board of Bar Examiners has set a new date for the Florida Bar exam.

The exam will now take place on Oct. 13, using an online format provided by ExamSoft.

“The October administration will be three essay questions and 100 multiple-choice questions on the same content as the examination that had been scheduled for August,” wrote Florida Board of Bar Examiners on its website Wednesday afternoon. “ExamSoft has more than 20 years’ experience with delivery of online exams. Every applicant sitting for the October 2020 Bar Examination must have access to a computer that has installed the necessary ExamSoft software.”

The exam was originally set to take place at the end of July, however, the exam was moved to an online format due to concerns over the virus. It was then postponed once again due to technical issues last week.

“The board will provide more information to applicants in early September about software installation instructions and the mock examinations to familiarize them with the program that will be used for the examination.”

