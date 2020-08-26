Florida Gateway College expands Florida inmate education program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is expanding its education program for Florida inmates.

FGC is now offering a B.A. degree in water resource management for people incarcerated in the Columbia Corrections Institution.

The degree prepares graduates for jobs in the field of water conservation, resources, and policy.

Of the 60 inmates enrolled in the Second Chance Pell Program this summer, 55 had a 4.0 GPA.

This semester classes will be held online only.

Florida Gateway College (WCJB File)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.