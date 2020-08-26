Advertisement

Florida Homecoming delayed to December

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Albert and Alberta, the mascots for Florida, do the gator chomp before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Gainesville, Fla. The University of Florida is ending its 'gator bait' cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school's president announced Thursday, June 18, 2020, in a letter making several other similar changes on campus. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Homecoming holiday is set to be Dec. 24.

The event, which was set to be scheduled on Oct. 2, was moved to its new date after the UF Faculty Senate approved the motion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move will allow the university to save one of the class days in postponing the start of the fall semester by one week - UF lost five instructional days due to delaying the start of fall classes.

Other notable notes in the memo (which can be found here) include: the cancellation of the Homecoming parade; Florida Blue Key’s plan to host virtual events throughout October; while Oct. will now be a class day at Alachua County schools.

