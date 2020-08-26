Florida Homecoming delayed to December

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Homecoming holiday is set to be Dec. 24.

The event, which was set to be scheduled on Oct. 2, was moved to its new date after the UF Faculty Senate approved the motion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move will allow the university to save one of the class days in postponing the start of the fall semester by one week - UF lost five instructional days due to delaying the start of fall classes.

Other notable notes in the memo (which can be found here) include: the cancellation of the Homecoming parade; Florida Blue Key’s plan to host virtual events throughout October; while Oct. will now be a class day at Alachua County schools.

