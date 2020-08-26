From the Top Rope

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A professional wrestler out of Ocala is putting it all on the line.

Jamal Hans, who attends the world famous “Funking Conservatory Wrestling School”, is trying to climb the ladder and become the next household name in the wrestling world.

About two years ago, after completing his Associates Degree in Wyoming, Hans, 33, realized he didn’t want to have a typical office job.

“I had looked and done my research and wanted to find the best school and wherever that was, that’s where I was gonna go,” said Hans. “Sure enough that was coach Funk here in Ocala.”

So he decided it was the right time to uproot and pursue his childhood dream.

“Pro wrestling is something I loved since being a little kid, but there was a time where, ok, it was just a pipe dream until I finally started reaching certain levels of fitness.”

Now, coached by WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., Hans trains three-days a week, three-hours per day to hone his skills in the ring.

“Nobody is gonna hold your hand and walk you into the WWE or AEW or any place like that. You gotta put the work in and pay your dues.”

“I know as long as I keep working hard and keep advancing, somebody above my pay grade will hopefully one day make the decision, hey, let’s see what that guy’s about.

As a living legend and pioneer of the sport, Dory Funk Jr. sees the potential in his star pupil.

“He’s made the sacrifices, he’s been in the gym, he’s done the exercise,” said Funk. “He’s here with us training as a professional wrestler, and he has done excellent.”

Standing at 6′2, 225 lbs, Jamal’s combination of size, power, and athleticism is a huge x factor.

“A guy that big coming off the top rope, right here in front of you, flying all the way across the ring, it takes some athletic coordination. And he’s really got it.”

As Jamal keeps fighting his way to the top, he says he’ll never forget his humble roots, or, those who pushed him to pursue his dream.

“it would just feel good to make my dad proud. to be honest with you. my family happy.”

Jamal will get travel to Tennessee in September to be apart of a 50th Anniversary celebration for Jerry “The King” Lawler, another icon in the wrestling world.

