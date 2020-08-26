Advertisement

From the Top Rope

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A professional wrestler out of Ocala is putting it all on the line.

Jamal Hans, who attends the world famous “Funking Conservatory Wrestling School”, is trying to climb the ladder and become the next household name in the wrestling world.

About two years ago, after completing his Associates Degree in Wyoming, Hans, 33, realized he didn’t want to have a typical office job.

“I had looked and done my research and wanted to find the best school and wherever that was, that’s where I was gonna go,” said Hans. “Sure enough that was coach Funk here in Ocala.”

So he decided it was the right time to uproot and pursue his childhood dream.

“Pro wrestling is something I loved since being a little kid, but there was a time where, ok, it was just a pipe dream until I finally started reaching certain levels of fitness.”

Now, coached by WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., Hans trains three-days a week, three-hours per day to hone his skills in the ring.

“Nobody is gonna hold your hand and walk you into the WWE or AEW or any place like that. You gotta put the work in and pay your dues.”

“I know as long as I keep working hard and keep advancing, somebody above my pay grade will hopefully one day make the decision, hey, let’s see what that guy’s about.

As a living legend and pioneer of the sport, Dory Funk Jr. sees the potential in his star pupil.

“He’s made the sacrifices, he’s been in the gym, he’s done the exercise,” said Funk. “He’s here with us training as a professional wrestler, and he has done excellent.”

Standing at 6′2, 225 lbs, Jamal’s combination of size, power, and athleticism is a huge x factor.

“A guy that big coming off the top rope, right here in front of you, flying all the way across the ring, it takes some athletic coordination. And he’s really got it.”

As Jamal keeps fighting his way to the top, he says he’ll never forget his humble roots, or, those who pushed him to pursue his dream.

“it would just feel good to make my dad proud. to be honest with you. my family happy.”

Jamal will get travel to Tennessee in September to be apart of a 50th Anniversary celebration for Jerry “The King” Lawler, another icon in the wrestling world.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
These are the top stories in North Central Florida for Tuesday, August 26.

News

MCSO Searching for Man Wanted on Attempted Burglary of Auto Body Shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is wanted by M.C.S.O. for attempting to steal a vehicle from a mechanics garage.

News

UF Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Part of Nationwide Study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
University of Florida will take part in nationwide treatment study of COVID-19.

News

COVALESCENT PLASMA

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

auto body thief

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

A milestone amid a pandemic: Pace Center for Girls holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
13 graduates each had their own socially distanced ceremonies at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.

News

PACE Center for Girls graduation ceremonies

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Marion County School Board members discuss a positive first day of classes with few improvements to address

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
68% percent of students in Marion County returned to brick & mortar with masks and social distancing.

News

Marion County first day of school update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two U.S. Navy Veterans open new restaurant in Downtown Gainesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Foc'sle is open for customers to come in and order globally inspired food for lunch or dinner.