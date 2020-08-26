Gainesville Fire reminds drivers to proceed with caution as students head back to school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue is fighting danger in a different way this week.

GFR is raising safety awareness and reminding drivers that there will be children out walking and riding their bicycles as they head back to school next week.

Emergency responders took to the streets to hold signs promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety at several intersections across Gainesville.

On Tuesday they were at the intersections next to Littlewood Elementary and Westwood Middle School.

GFR Assistant Chief, Stephan Hesson, said their goal is to remind people to be extra cautious.

“We do have a heightened sense of a safety awareness in general because of the COVID pandemic and everything going on, that sort of just complicates things and makes things less predictable,” said Hesson. “So we want people to just think ahead and plan ahead and consider all the potential scenarios as they plan for their back to school.￼”

Hesson said they want students to stay safe not just on the way to school, but once they get to school too.

“There’s also things you can do while you’re waiting at the bus stop as you’re riding on the bus or when you get to school that will help protect yourself from the actual virus so we wanna also raise awareness about that as well,” Hesson said.

On Wednesday, they’ll be out at Stephen Foster Elementary, then Gainesville High School at 8 am.

They’ll continue at Williams Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School on Thursday.

