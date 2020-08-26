Advertisement

Gainesville Fire reminds drivers to proceed with caution as students head back to school

Gainesville Fire Rescue is raising safety awareness and reminding drivers that there will be children out walking and riding their bicycles as they head back to school next week.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue is fighting danger in a different way this week.

GFR is raising safety awareness and reminding drivers that there will be children out walking and riding their bicycles as they head back to school next week.

Emergency responders took to the streets to hold signs promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety at several intersections across Gainesville.

On Tuesday they were at the intersections next to Littlewood Elementary and Westwood Middle School.

GFR Assistant Chief, Stephan Hesson, said their goal is to remind people to be extra cautious.

“We do have a heightened sense of a safety awareness in general because of the COVID pandemic and everything going on, that sort of just complicates things and makes things less predictable,” said Hesson. “So we want people to just think ahead and plan ahead and consider all the potential scenarios as they plan for their back to school.￼”

Hesson said they want students to stay safe not just on the way to school, but once they get to school too.

“There’s also things you can do while you’re waiting at the bus stop as you’re riding on the bus or when you get to school that will help protect yourself from the actual virus so we wanna also raise awareness about that as well,” Hesson said.

On Wednesday, they’ll be out at Stephen Foster Elementary, then Gainesville High School at 8 am.

They’ll continue at Williams Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senior Spotlight: Summer Hydration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Touching Hearts at Home CEO and Owner Ruben Ramos shares summer safety tips for your loved ones.

News

Alachua County deputy stops shoplifter, pays for his bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The character Jean Valjean is prosecuted for stealing bread for a hungry family in “Les Miserables.” Well, you can call this tale "Les Généreux."

News

Alachua County deputy stops shoplifter, pays for his bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Florida Gateway College expands Florida inmate education program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
FGC is now offering a B.A. degree in water resource management for people incarcerated in the Columbia Corrections Institution.

Latest News

News

Florida Gateway College expands Florida inmate education program

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UF researchers find way to control growth of toxic blue-green algae

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Doctor Yousong Ding with the UF College of Pharmacy and his research team identified an enzyme able to stop the growth of algae.

News

UF researchers find way to control growth of toxic blue-green algae

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New battery storage site coming to North Central Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The energy company is putting a more than 8-megawatt storage site in Alachua County.

News

New battery storage site coming to North Central Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Water prices rise in City of Alachua

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The price hike is due to an increase in expenses and infrastructure maintenance.