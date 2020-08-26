Advertisement

Gators increase intensity of fall camp

Season opener Sept. 26 at Ole Miss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week two of Gator football fall camp has brought the introduction of full pads to practice, as well as the addition of wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes, and Kadarius Toney. The trio sat out the initial days of training camp over COVID-19 concerns.

Out of 479 COVID-19 tests of UF student athletes in August, only one has resulted in a positive test, and not within the football program. The next challenge is for Florida players to remain healthy once classes open on Monday.

“We have to be smart in our decision making, smart in what we do,” said head coach Dan Mullen. “To sit there and say when students come back to campus there’s going to be zero positives on our campus, that’s ridiculous. We have to make good decisions and keep things under control as best we can.”

The SEC schedule kicks off Sept. 26 with Florida visiting Ole Miss.  

