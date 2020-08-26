GNV Cares disburses over $800,000 to local businesses and families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s financial relief program has revealed to TV20 the amount of money that has been disbursed to businesses during the pandemic with the GNV Cares Act.

The GNV Cares act uses existing resources along with federal and state funds to assist businesses and people who have taken financial hits due to COVID-19.

With the GNV Cares About Business program, the city has disbursed $5,000 payments to 78 businesses totaling $390,000. The city has they’re finalizing payments to another 24 businesses. Total funding is expected to be at around $500,000 to $550,000.

When it comes to the GNV Cares About Neighbors program, 382 grants have been disbursed to people in Gainesville city limits who have been struggling due to the pandemic. Payments are being finalized to 63 other household and total assistance to date is at $427,334.95.

