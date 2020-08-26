Advertisement

In Case You Missed It

August 26, 2020
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the top stories you need to know about in North Central Florida In Case You Missed it:

1. UF Students create app to help educate “everyday” stock traders

2. How schools are handling COVID-19 cases among students

3. FEA Lawsuit Follow Up

4. Alachua Schools handling pandemic as students return

5. Partying at UF could result in major consequences

6. Santa Fe reopens school to students

7. Cox Business donates PPE to UF Health

8. Two Navy veterans open new restaurant opens in Gainesville

National Stories you need to know about In Case You Missed it:

1. Coronavirus cases decline in U.S., experts credit masks

2. FDA Chief apologizes for rant on plasma

3. Students at Alabama react to bars and businesses shutting down

4. Kenosha shooting victim paralyzed from the waste down.

Latest News

MCSO Searching for Man Wanted on Attempted Burglary of Auto Body Shop

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is wanted by M.C.S.O. for attempting to steal a vehicle from a mechanics garage.

UF Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Part of Nationwide Study

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
University of Florida will take part in nationwide treatment study of COVID-19.

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

A milestone amid a pandemic: Pace Center for Girls holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
13 graduates each had their own socially distanced ceremonies at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Marion County School Board members discuss a positive first day of classes with few improvements to address

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
68% percent of students in Marion County returned to brick & mortar with masks and social distancing.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Two U.S. Navy Veterans open new restaurant in Downtown Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Foc'sle is open for customers to come in and order globally inspired food for lunch or dinner.

Updated: 6 hours ago