League of Women Voters host panel on climate change and health care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local group is holding an online forum on Wednesday to discuss issues facing the community.

The League of Women Voters of Alachua County is hosting the program to discuss climate change and health.

The forum will be broadcasted live at 5:30 p.m. and it will feature a panel of doctors and professors.

