LifeSouth seeks ‘convalescent plasma’ donations

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth is asking for donations of “convalescent plasma” to try to treat COVID-19 patients.   This is plasma from people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.  

It contains virus antibodies said to be beneficial treating those who are sick. 

The Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth Laura Bialeck said they’re testing blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies and asking if they would then donate their plasma.

  “So the plasma from patients that have recovered from COVID-19 contains he anti-bodies to the virus and so when the plasma is transfused to a patient who is currently critically ill with the virus, then it’s those anti-bodies that help to fight the disease,” Bialeck said. 

If donors currently have COVID-19, they must wait until they recover before making an appointment to donate plasma.

