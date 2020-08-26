Advertisement

’Lock it or lose it’: OPD sees increase in auto burglaries

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lock it or lose it, that’s the message from Ocala Police after a string of car burglaries.

Over the last year Ocala Police have responded to more than 50 auto burglaries and eight incidents where cars were stolen with the keys still inside the car. Officials said the majority of these incidents are the work of the same young people.

Over the weekend, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy, adding to a lengthy list of 50 criminal charges against him.

Police officials said a majority of these cases could have been prevented if residents made sure their cars were locked.

“So we’re seeing 80 to 90 percent of these infractions are because your door was unlocked. They’re not going to waste their time or worry about us collecting evidence because all they’re doing is going up, pulling a door handle and moving on because they know its so frequent that the next door handle they pull it’s probably going to be open,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

Byrd also said it’s guns that these teens are looking to steal to then to arm themselves in other burglaries or to sell. Officials are urging residents to keep firearms locked away and to lock their cars before heading in for the night.

