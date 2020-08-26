Advertisement

Lowell Correctional Institution inmate awarded $4.6 million after settlement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A settlement has been reached after a Lowell Correction Institution inmate was left paralyzed after being beaten by guards last year.

The Miami Herald reports that Cheryl Weimar will be awarded a $4.6 million payout which could be the largest payout ever by Florida in a prison abuse case.

Weimar claims that she was made a quadriplegic when four guards beat her in August of last year. Since then she has been confined to a hospital bed, paralyzed from the neck down, and dependent on feeding tubes.

