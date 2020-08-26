Advertisement

MCFR battles Belleview mobile home fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A Belleview mobile home was engulfed by flames on Monday as Marion County Fire rescue arrived on the scene.

The MCFR were dispatched to the Morning Light Mobile Home Park, 11000 block of S US Highway 301, to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. Once the unit arrived on the scene, the firefighters declared the single-wide mobile home was approximately 60% involved.

Firefighters say they quickly extinguished the fire, controlling it within ten minutes after arriving on the scene.

A first responder suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Photos provided by Christin Fraunfelter

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

