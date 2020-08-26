Advertisement

MCSO Searching for Man Wanted on Attempted Burglary of Auto Body Shop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We know he's not a mechanic.

Marion County Deputies are searching for a man, who they say tried to steal a car from an auto shop.

They say he broke into a car at Automasters Service Center on South Pine Avenue.

The would-be-thief couldnt get the car running because it was in for repairs.

Tips can be submitted through Marion County Crime Stoppers.

https://www.facebook.com/mcsoflorida/posts/3418238961530021

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
These are the top stories in North Central Florida for Tuesday, August 26.

News

UF Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Part of Nationwide Study

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
University of Florida will take part in nationwide treatment study of COVID-19.

News

COVALESCENT PLASMA

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

auto body thief

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A milestone amid a pandemic: Pace Center for Girls holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
13 graduates each had their own socially distanced ceremonies at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.

News

PACE Center for Girls graduation ceremonies

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marion County School Board members discuss a positive first day of classes with few improvements to address

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
68% percent of students in Marion County returned to brick & mortar with masks and social distancing.

News

Marion County first day of school update

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Two U.S. Navy Veterans open new restaurant in Downtown Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Foc'sle is open for customers to come in and order globally inspired food for lunch or dinner.

News

UF LAW CLASS

Updated: 6 hours ago