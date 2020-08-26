MCSO Searching for Man Wanted on Attempted Burglary of Auto Body Shop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We know he's not a mechanic.

Marion County Deputies are searching for a man, who they say tried to steal a car from an auto shop.

They say he broke into a car at Automasters Service Center on South Pine Avenue.

The would-be-thief couldnt get the car running because it was in for repairs.

Tips can be submitted through Marion County Crime Stoppers.

