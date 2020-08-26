MCSO Searching for Man Wanted on Attempted Burglary of Auto Body Shop
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We know he's not a mechanic.
Marion County Deputies are searching for a man, who they say tried to steal a car from an auto shop.
They say he broke into a car at Automasters Service Center on South Pine Avenue.
The would-be-thief couldnt get the car running because it was in for repairs.
Tips can be submitted through Marion County Crime Stoppers.
