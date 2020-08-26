Advertisement

New battery storage site coming to North Central Florida

The energy company is putting a more than 8-megawatt storage site in Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy is adding new battery storage sites to help during power outages, and one is coming to North Central Florida.

It will provide reliable power to Micanopy and people living nearby in case there is bad weather.

Similar battery sites were added this year in Gilchrist and Columbia Counties.

The Micanopy site is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

