Putnam County Sheriff investigating double homicide

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff deputies are investigating two suspicious deaths at a home near Melrose on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, two teenage juveniles were found dead in a house on Shiloh Road, which is in a community on Swan Lake between Putnam Hall and Melrose along State Route 26.

Deputies arrived on the scene before 11 a.m., finding the deceased and two other people inside - these individuals were unharmed.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have heard or seen something suspicious in the are to call the dispatch line or North East Florida Crime Stoppers.

