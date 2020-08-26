UF and Gainesville City leaders discuss controlling crowds this football season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators are back at work on the field, however, university officials are also hard at work, working on a solution to large gatherings amid pandemic.

University of Florida and city of Gainesville leaders met on Wednesday to discuss new ways to control the COVID-19 infections this fall - by petitioning for stricter rules and regulations on group gatherings during football season.

Although tailgating is an obvious point of contention between city and school leaders, a large group gathering at home could also see law enforcement at your door.

“Bars and a house party don’t have much of a difference,” said City Commissioner Reina Saco. “It’s going to be people in close quarters drinking without masks not taking precautions and losing the majority of their faculties as they continue to party and drink and that’s going to lead to 500 cases here I am dead certain of it.”

While no decision were made on Wednesday, there was discussion about citations being given for large group gathers and limiting the number of people allowed to as little as ten people.

