UF Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Part of Nationwide Study

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The FDA has expanded access to convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.

The University of Florida has enrolled two patients as part of a nationwide test of the treatment.

The study involves 50 medical centers that expect to enroll a total of 600 participants.

The patients will be either given the plasma treatment or a placebo to determine how effective the

treatment is against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lifesouth of Gainesville is accepting blood plasma donors who’ve recovered from a coronavirus infection.

