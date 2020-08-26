UF Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Part of Nationwide Study
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The FDA has expanded access to convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.
The University of Florida has enrolled two patients as part of a nationwide test of the treatment.
The study involves 50 medical centers that expect to enroll a total of 600 participants.
The patients will be either given the plasma treatment or a placebo to determine how effective the
treatment is against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Lifesouth of Gainesville is accepting blood plasma donors who’ve recovered from a coronavirus infection.
To read the complete story on the university’s role in the process click here.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.