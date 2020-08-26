UF researchers find way to control growth of toxic blue-green algae

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida chemist may have found a way to stop algae blooms from overtaking Florida waterways.

In recent years lakes, rivers, and streams have been plagued by fast-growing toxic blooms of blue-green algae.

Doctor Yousong Ding with the UF College of Pharmacy and his research team identified an enzyme able to stop the growth of algae.

The enzyme does not affect humans and animals and could be safely used in waterways.

This research could also be used to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

blue-green algae (WCJB)

