Water prices rise in City of Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The price of tap water is going up in the City of Alachua.

City leaders approved the price increase in a meeting Sunday night.

Officials say the typical resident using 5,000 gallons of water a month will pay $0.60 more.

Wastewater will increase by about $1.18.

The price hike is due to an increase in expenses and infrastructure maintenance.

File Photo (MGN Online)

