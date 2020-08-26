Advertisement

Water prices rise in City of Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The price of tap water is going up in the City of Alachua.

City leaders approved the price increase in a meeting Sunday night.

Officials say the typical resident using 5,000 gallons of water a month will pay $0.60 more.

Wastewater will increase by about $1.18.

The price hike is due to an increase in expenses and infrastructure maintenance.

File Photo
File Photo(MGN Online)

