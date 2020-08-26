Water prices rise in City of Alachua
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The price of tap water is going up in the City of Alachua.
City leaders approved the price increase in a meeting Sunday night.
Officials say the typical resident using 5,000 gallons of water a month will pay $0.60 more.
Wastewater will increase by about $1.18.
The price hike is due to an increase in expenses and infrastructure maintenance.
