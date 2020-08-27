Alachua County Pets: Daisy, Seth and Freckles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30. If you want to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered. Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. They ask anyone interested in these or other “adoptables” to schedule a visit to the shelter.

